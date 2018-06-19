CSI to augment SOCO ranks in Metro Cebu

All Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) units in Central Visayas will be absorbed into the Scene Of the Crime Operation (SOCO) section of the Police Regional Office, its top official said Tuesday.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 chief, said SOCO is I charge of processing and collecting evidence and they need to augment their ranks.

He said they will launch a SOCO training program for Metro Cebu police to train their personnel in gathering and processing evidence and set up a SOCO team for the province.

Sinas said augmenting the SOCO ranks will result in faster processing of evidence and speedier case investigations.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Investigation and Detective Management Branch (IDMB), said SOCO is the authorized unit to conduct and perform crime scene investigations based on standards set by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The SOCO team consists of 11 personnel and will be assigned to the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu. / Jaive Ria Z. Agbon, STC- Intern