LOOKING GOOD

Green Lancers score second straight win in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

With the way things are going, it seems the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers are headed towards the right direction in its preparation for the upcoming Cesafi men’s basketball wars.

The multi-titled Green Lancers bagged their second straight win in as many games in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup preseason tournament after pulling off a 107-96 win over the Casino Active-University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Tuesday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV head coach Gary Cortes lauded his wards for the direction they’re moving in as they prepare for another tough season in the Cesafi hoop wars which begins in August.

“We’ve only been practicing for two weeks and there are a lot of players from high school, but they are all quick learners,” Cortes said.

Former league MVP Rey Suerte played fireman all-game long to help the Green Lancers pull off the win over the Jaguars.

The Green Lancers led by as many as 14 points, but the Jaguars kept on fighting back. Fortunately, UV had Suerte to turn to and the high-leaping wingman delivered with crucial baskets to steer his team to their second win in a row and send USJ-R reeling with their third consecutive defeat.

Suerte and Jiesel Tarrosa led UV with 18 points each, while reserve guard Gileant Delator pumped in 17. Josue Segumpan pitched in 15 markers.

Reigning Cesafi MVP Jaybie Mantilla scored 28 for USJ-R while wingmen Tricky Peromingan and Miguel Gastador had 18 apiece.

In the high school division, the UV Baby Lancers won their second straight game, beating the USJ-R Baby Jaguars, 95-86.

Gabriel Cometa started off hot, tallying 17 points in the first half en route to a 26-point performance as UV logged its second straight win after losing its first game of the tournament.