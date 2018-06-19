Juson spearheads Lycans’ charge in XTerra Albay

THE LYCANS once again made waves in the XTerra Albay as John Paul Juson ruled over the Duathlon race last weekend in Legazpi, Albay.

Juson finished with a time of 1 hour, 40 minutes and 30 seconds, to best second placer Danilo Villamer by nearly five minutes.

Juson got off to a fast start in the two-kilometer run, which he finished in seven minutes and 43 seconds. He then remained ahead of the pack as he finished the 14 km bike ride in 59 minutes and 21 seconds. He completed his victorious run by finishing the final stretch – a 4 km run – in 28 minutes and 36 seconds.

Juson also placed third in the XTerra Lite Triathlon, finishing with a time of 1:45:46.

The Lycans also swept the 25-29 age group. Kyle Valle took first place with a time of 1:55:25 and was followed by Joseph Cabahug, who crossed the finish line in 2:28:59. Dunn Labata came in third with a time of 2:38:23.

Organizers had to change the mountain bike and trail run routes after the event, originally scheduled last March, was moved to a June date owing to the irregular behavior of Mayon Volcano then.

Dondon Aropo claimed second place in the 45-49 age group as he completed the race in 3:56:20. Also getting second place was Jeff Herrera, in the 35-39 age class, with a time of 2:52:06. He was followed by fellow Lycan, Ernest Ocana, who completed the race in 3:43:59. In fourth was Tito Racho with a time of 4:26:38.

Also coming home with a third place medal was Ariel Edera who competed in the 30-34 age group and finished in 2:56:24.