PDEA operatives seize P7M marijuana stalks

Operatives of the regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) seized almost P7 million worth of marijuana plants at Sitio Mit-ol and Sitio Mapa, Barangay Tagbao, Cebu City last June 19.

The 17,172 marijuana stalks were seized from a certain Ireneo Borres, a 50-year-old resident of Barangay Tagbao, Cebu City. Of that number seven were taken for examination at the PDEA lab while the rest were burned on site.

Borres is detained at the city police office pending the filing of charges against him.