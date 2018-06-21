Seniors to receive financial assistance this Saturday

About 67,300 registered senior citizens in Cebu City will receive P1,000 financial assistance on Saturday, June 23.

Office of the Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) acting chief Lourdes Ann Limapangag said the distribution will start at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Limapangag added that there will be a 10-day extension starting June 23 until July 6 to those who will not be able to get their financial assistance.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post of Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO) official page, they announced that authorization letters will not be accepted because it is the disbursing officers who will personally hand down the money to the bedridden beneficiaries. / Nikki Villagorda, CNU Intern