DepEd-7 surprised over school’s unpaid electric bills

The regional office of the Department of Education (DepEd-7) voiced surprise over reports that the Cebu City Science High School (CCSHS) was issued a disconnection notice by the Visayan Electric Co. (Veco).

“How is that possible? We have a proper computation of MOOE (Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses) as per budget per school,” said DepEd-7 information officer Amaryllis Villarmia.

The school failed to pay its electric bill which had ballooned to more than half a million pesos for the past five months. Villarmia said each school is mandated to submit their financial planning and budget every year.

School officials were also given discretion to increase their budget proposal for MOOE for submission to the DepEd.

CCSHS receives P94,000 a month for their MOOE. But the school’s administration only paid its monthly bill worth P191,000 for January this year.

“Maybe because they only claim that certain amount for their needs. The formula has already been going on for several years,” Villarmia said. She said the CCSHS submitted the budget proposal for their MOOE.

Villarmia called on the DepEd-Cebu City Schools Division to investigate the case. She said their office will intervene should the need arise for them to do so.