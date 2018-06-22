Osmeña wants Doria to stay as CCPO director

If Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña were to decide, it would be better if Senior Supt. Joel Doria will remain as the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

even if he has no plans to request the Philippine National Police (PNP) on doing so.

“He’s one of the best police chief I’ve ever had, arguably the best. (But I know the PNP) will not do that (let him remain as CCPO director). It’s also not fair to him because they are affecting his career,” Osmeña told reporters in a press conference yesterday.

Doria’s two-year term as the chief of CCPO will end by July this year.

But in an earlier interview, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO – 7) director, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, announced that they are yet to receive directives from the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame which will decide on Doria’s fate.

On the other hand, Osmeña also revealed that he is hoping that the new CCPO director would be Senior Supt. Paul Labra II, who is the former Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of PRO – 7.

“I choose, maybe, Paul Labra. But he’s now assigned in Sulu or somewhere. (But then again, I really don’t have someone in mind) because (I am not) allowed to choose anyway,” he said.

Labra left his post as RID chief of PRO – 7 last 2015 after he was assigned as a police attaché for Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Osmeña lauded Doria by citing the successful and series of drug busts conducted in Cebu City during the latter’s term.

“This year, we’ve gotten – I’m not exaggerating – maybe P200 million from buy-busts only. Because of Doria. I should ask him to prepare a summary so that the Cebuanos will know,” said Osmeña.

Osmeña also reiterated his disappointments when PNP chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde, singled out Cebu as a drug hot spot.

“That’s why, it’s really unfair when the chief of PNP (Albayalde) says Cebu is a hot spot. That’s very unfair because the impression is that as if the police is not doing their job,” he added.