Malacañang confirms landing of another Chinese military aircraft in Davao

MALACAÑANG has confirmed that another Chinese military aircraft was allowed to land at the airport in President Duterte’s hometown in Davao City.

It gave assurances, however, that the required protocols were observed.

The Tactical Operations Group of the Philippine Air Force said the military aircraft landed at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport at 12:18 p.m. Saturday and left at 12:59 p.m.

The military aircraft reportedly refueled at the airport before it departed for China.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque explained that the most recent technical stop of a Chinese government aircraft was similar to a previous incident earlier this month.

“Same as (the) first. They stopped to refuel with all permits issued by our authorities,” Roque said in a text message on Sunday, in response to questions on the reported landing of the Chinese military airplane in Davao City on Saturday.

This is the second Chinese military airplane to land in Davao City this month. A

Chinese military transport aircraft bound for Cairns, Australia, was allowed to land in Davao City last June 8 for refueling purposes.