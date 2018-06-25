Gullas to undergo drug test, urges other gov’t employees to do the same
If only to make sure that all government officials and employees in Talisay City are not using illegal drugs, Mayor Eduardo Gullas on Monday said he will undergo a drug test.
He said he’s also planning to subject other elected officials and employees of Talisay City Hall to a drug test.
Gullas said government officials and personnel should serve as role models as part of good governance and accountability.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.