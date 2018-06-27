Controversial cop Dumpit killed during anti-drug operation in Bohol

Multi-awarded but controversial policeman SPO1 Adonis Dumpit was killed in a joint operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) in Bohol, Wednesday morning (June 27).

According to reports from the NBI, Dumpit was a high-level drug pusher and protector.

NBI said that Dumpit was about to deliver some “ stocks” today from Cabawan District in Tagbilaran City when he was killed in a supposed encounter with authorities at 8:15 a.m. on Dagohoy Circumferential Road in Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City.

A spot report from Bohol-PNP said that Dumpit was a member of the Bohol Police Provincial Office at the time of his death.

He was a resident of Dagohoy Road, San Isidro District Tagbilaran City.

The report said that a buy-bust operation targetting Dumpit was led by Atty. Renan Oliva of NBI-Bohol in coordination with Tagbilaran City Police.

Dumpit reportedly fired at the operating team first which resulted to a shootout.

Before his assignment in Bohol, Dumpit was a trusted security aide of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeńa and used to head the city’s Hunter’s Team, an anti-illegal drugs task force formed in the early 2000s during Osmeńa’s previous term.

In an interview in January 2017, Osmeńa described Dumpit as “the most feared policeman among drug pushers.”

Dumpit was released from the Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog, Leyte last May 2016, after the Court of Appeals allowed him to post a P250,000-bail pending the resolution of his appeal. The sharpshooter policeman has served his minimum prison term of six years and exhibited good behavior during his incarceration.

Dumpit, then with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), was convicted of homicide by the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City for killing a 17-year-old suspected robber in Cebu City.