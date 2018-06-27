RID-7 chief: “Medium-sized sachets of shabu were found in Dumpit’s possession”
Senior Supt Remos Medina, chief of Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7), said that they had conducted a legitimate buy-bust drug operation targeting SPO1 Adonis Dumpit.
Dumpit was killed during the joint operation of RID-7 and National Bureau of Investigation-Bohol in Barangay San Isidro, Tagbilaran City, Bohol at past 8. a.m.on Wednesday (June 27).
Medina said that they have seized around 15 medium-sized sachets of supected shabu during the operation targeting Dumpit.
According to reports from the NBI, Dumpit was a high-level drug pusher and protector.
NBI said that Dumpit was about to deliver some “stocks” today from Cabawan District in Tagbilaran City when he was killed in a supposed encounter with authorities.
Dumpit reportedly fired at the operating team first which resulted to a shootout.
