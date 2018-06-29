UST bags title, UC settles for second place

BAYUGAN CITY, AGUSAN DEL SUR — After faltering in last year’s tournament, the Vincare Pharma-University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers finally hoisted the title in the 8th Mayor Kim Lope A. Asis Invitational Basketball Tournament, defeating Cebu’s Phoenix Fuel Life-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 88-83, in the championship game at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium last night.

Marvin Lee led the team with 20 markers while eventual Most Valuable Player Renzo Subido added 14 as UST redeemed itself from a title loss to the University of the Visayas last year.

With the win, UST bagged the top purse of P200,000 while the Webmasters received P150,000 for placing second.

Shane Menina led the Webmasters with 24 points while Frederick Elombe chipped in 20.

The Vincare Pharma-Lyceum Polytechnic University (LPU) Pirates bagged third-place honors after beating the Madyaw Construction-National University (NU) Bulldogs, 96-93, in overtime.

Regulation ended at 87-all.

Jerwin Dionson led the Pirates with 20 markers while Arben Guinto added 12. Miguel Oczon led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Tzaddy Rangel chipped in 14.

The Pirates pocketed P100,000 for placing third.

The Bulldogs got P70,000.