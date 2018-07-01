Engbino, Batiancila in another one-two finish for Spectrum

SPECTRUM Runners’ one-two punch combo of veteran long-distance runners Desiderio “Sano” Engbino and Edilberto Batiancila captured the top two spots in the grueling 80-kilometer Kawasan Falls Ultramarathon yesterday in Badian town, southwestern Cebu.

Just last March, Engbino, and Batiancila showcased their deadly tandem on the road after they finished first and second, respectively, in the Bataan Death March (BDM) 160K Ultramarathon in Capaz, Tarlac.

Yesterday, the two were at it again.

The 47-year-old Engbino, who is the grand slam champion of the Bataan Death March Ultramarathon, clocked seven hours and 50 minutes to emerge champion while Batiancila followed in at second with a time of seven hours and 56 minutes.

Spectrum Runners Club Cebu’s President Dr. Gerry Mayo, multi-titled marathoner Rafael Pescos, Philippine National Games (PNG) gold medalist Prince Joey Lee, Hunat Sugbu 21k Queen Evamie Cañete Villarin were Engbino and Batiancila’s escorts during the ultramarathon.