Cops at Dumpit wake face background check

Autopsy report shows controversial cop received 20 hits

Aside from having their pictures taken, police officers who will visit the wake and attend the burial of SP01 Adonis Dumpit, will also be subjected to a background check.

This is the latest directive issued by Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) head, Chief Supt. Debold Sinas

“Makita ka didto para ma check if you are also a user or ingon ana the usual thing. Subject for background investigation basta unipormado ka,” said Sinas.

(Once you attend the wake, you will be subjected to a background check)

Sinas said that he does not have any problem with officers who will pay their last respects to Dumpit.

But his order stays: you will be photographed and subjected to a background check.

“Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are,” said Sinas.

Autopsy report

Meanwhile, an autopsy conducted by Dr. Rene Cam, medico-legal officer of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI – 7), showed that Dumpit received at least 20 gunshot wounds coming from high powered firearms.

Of this number, at least 14 were found on the slain policeman’s head and body, which affected his lungs, kidney and liver, the report said.

Cam said Dumpit died instantly due to gunshot wounds on his head.

Based on the autopsy result, Cam said that Dumpit was shot from a distance of two feet (24 inches) or farther because “there were no products of combustion.”

Cam however, believed that there was no overkill on the part of the NBI and the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) in Bohol who conducted the joint operation on June 27.

“There is no such a thing as an overkill. It is the judgement of the shooter if the one he is shooting is still capable of doing harm to the shooter, then the shooter has to continue shooting,” he said.

Cam said four bullets were recovered from Dumpit’s body which he will submit to the Crime Laboratory for ballistic examination.

TRO denies online allegations

On the other hand, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña denied allegations circulating online that he had a hand in reassigning Dumpit — who was his former aide — to Bohol.

“No, I don’t even know how he ended up in Bohol. I didn’t assign him to Bohol. Why will I assign him to Bohol?”

He also denied reports that he provided protection for Dumpit when the latter arrived and settled in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

“How can I protect him in Bohol? I don’t have influence in Bohol. I can’t even name one barangay captain in Bohol. I just happened to know the governor (Edgardo Chatto) because the governor has been around,” Osmeña said.