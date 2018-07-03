800 JOs seen to boost quality of work in Mandaue City

THE Mandaue City government has hired 800 job order (JO) employees after not renewing the contracts of almost a thousand JOs recently.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing said he wants to ensure that the level of quality of work output continues to improve and that his decision had nothing to do with politics.

“Most of the JO’s who were not renewed were less than about a thousand. We wanted man gud to make sure that the quality of work outputs sa City hall will continue to improve. And whether we like it or not, there have been quite a few JOs that have done a tremendous good job. However there are some that, quite frankly, we are dissatisfied with what they have been putting out. A lot of problems persist,” he told CDN.

“No organization is perfect and it is necessary from time to time to bring in new blood, fresh ideas, to make sure that Mandaue will continue to remain one of the most competitive LGU’s not only in Cebu, but in the Visayas,” he added.

Quisumbing said the newly hired JOs will undergo an orientation on the functions and offices of city hall and the processes for at least a week.

“We are excited about what the new hires will bring, and we expect a higher level of service and a higher level of commitment to community within the next few weeks and the next few months,” Quisumbing said.

As of June 30, Mandaue City hall has about 3,000 employees, 600 of whom are regular employees, while 2,311 are JOs according to the Human Resource and Management Office (HRMO).

HRMO said they already processed the appointments of 1,830 job order employees.

Quisumbing also plans to open positions so that JOs who have been in service for 20 or more years already, can be classified as regular employees.

Meanwhile, the mayor just laughed when asked to comment on a video that went viral, where he was seen with bikini-clad girls on a yacht, saying it was a political move. He however refused to identify who he suspected of having been behind the posting of the video.

“Despite all the political colors, Mandaue continues to improve. At the end of the day, with all these things released, it was clearly nothing. My entire staff was with me. As far as I am concerned it’s nothing,” the mayor said.

Quisumbing said he is very happy that Mandaue continues to soar high.

The Mandaue City Police Office has reported another 15 percent decrease in the focused crimes for the past six months of the year, on top of the 35 percent decrease in the crime rate last year.