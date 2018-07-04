Ironman bike leg only in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu

THE Ironman 70.3 Asia Pacific Championship competition will be done only in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue after the Cebu City and Liloan town local government units disallowed the closure of the SRP road and the main highway in Liloan for several hours.

During a press conference, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza said they will find ways to give the Ironman organizers use of certain roads in the city to complete the bike race.

“We will make sure the public is aware of the event for them to plan their trips or appointments ahead and avoid being stuck due to road closures,” she said.

The triathlon will be done on August 5, which falls on a Sunday.

She said they will also notify possible affected companies through a notice letter of the closure of ML Quezon Highway from the first bridge in Barangay Pajo, Pusok, Ibo, Buaya, Mactan, Maribago, Agus, Basak-Marigondon road in Barangay Marigondon, Basak and Pajo.

According to the mayor, barangay officials will be tasked to prepare for the event and conduct a daily “recorida” or public announcements using a megaphone on board vehicles that would go around the villages.

Regent Aguila said the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia Pacific Championship three-loop bike course will take participants around Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue cities only.

The bike route may be closed starting at 5:00-6:00 a.m. until 1:00-2:00 in the afternoon.

Participants will take a narrow road leading to the main part of the race course passing through Mactan Newtown from Shangri-La Mactan towards the first bridge via Barangays Buaya, Ibo, Pusok and Pajo.

From the bridge, the bikers will turn left to Plaridel Street or DM Cortes St. and head towards F.E. Zuellig Ave. and make the first turnaround at KM 14 before heading back to the old bridge.

They will then move to the Basak-Marigondon Road up to Quezon National Highway crossing in Barangay Marigondon, turning left towards the Mactan Newtown area to complete the first loop at KM 30.

Bikers will begin the second loop heading to the old bridge and make a turnaround at F.E. Zuellig Ave at KM 43 then head back to Basak Marigondon road and turn left at Quezon National Highway to complete the second loop at KM 59.

Bikers doing the final loop will go back to the first bridge and turn around at F.E. Zuellig Ave at KM 73 and head back to Basak Marigondon road and head towards to Quezon National Highway towards the Mactan Newtown at KM 89 then turn right to go to the transition area to end the bike course. /with Jessa Mae O. Sotto