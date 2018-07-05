Fire razes houses in Toledo City

A fire totally razed five residential houses in Sitio Dasuna, Barangay Don Andres Soriano, Toledo City, Cebu at past 8 a.m., Thursday (July 5).

Four other houses suffered partial damage due to the fire. The damage is pegged at P200,000.

The fire alarm was received by Barangay Don Andres Soriano fire substation at 8:10 a.m.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Leonardo Clarido, station commander of Don Andres Soriano fire substation, said the incident was raised to a second alarm.

No one was hurt in the fire incident.

Clarido suspected electrical misuse as the cause of the fire.