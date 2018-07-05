Sitoy: ‘I want Third Cebu – Mactan bridge to be named after Santo Niño’

The construction of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) has officially started as the Cebu Joint Link Venture (CJLV) began the piling of works.

Bishop Dennis Villarojo led the ceremonial blessing of the 8.5-kilometer expressway on Thursday morning (July 5).

Presidential Adviser for Legislative Affairs Adelino Sitoy, who was present in the blessing, said they will name the third bridge linking mainland Cebu to Mactan Island as Santo Niño Bridge, in honor of Cebu’s beloved patron saint.

CCLEX president Allan Alfon revealed that the bridge’s design will also include eight crosses which will illuminate at night.

Also present in the event were Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Cordova Mayor Ma. Therese Sitoy – Cho, and Metro Pacific Investment Corp. President Jose Ma. Lim.