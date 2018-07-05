V Drink and Perez Compound log wins in 1st Formative Cup in Liloan

V DRINK and Perez Compound are the current leaders in Group A of the Under-17 category of the 1st Formative Cup 2018 after winning their opening games last weekend in the northern town of Liloan, Cebu.

V Drink surged past Schildknecht A, 72-69, with Clent Torres bagging the Best Player honors for scoring 34 points.

Perez Compound, on the other hand, thrashed Formative, 57-42, with Carl Tampus amassing 11 points to earn the Best Player of the Game title.

Drawing first blood in Group B are Schildknecht B and Langy.

Schildknecht B outsmarted Compre Ballers, 39-34 while Langy routed Azalea Subd., 69-58.

In the Inter-Company category, posting their first victories were R3VN Merchandising, Colorado Subd. and Angga Maturan. R3VN Merchandising thrashed ASCC, 43-30, while Colorado Subd. lambasted D & C Coliseum, 69-61.

While R3VN Merchandising and Colorado Subd. had to sweat for their first win, Angga Maturan got its victory on a silver platter after ASPA Formworks forfeited their game.

The Best Player of the Game title is sponsored by FIREFLY.

Games of the Formative Cup are held every weekend at the Formative School grounds.