COACHING CHANGE

Veteran coach Titing Manalili takes over coaching chores for Cebu City Sharks in MPBL

The Cebu City Sharks are quickly hitting the reset button on their coaching situation as they tapped veteran mentor Titing Manalili to be their new head coach in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup.

The development was confirmed by Manalili himself, yesterday, right before coaching his final game for the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars. Manalili said that he has already gotten the blessing of the school and would be heading to Manila to join the Sharks full-time.

Manalili was seen coaching the Sharks in their game against Paranaque last Tuesday, a game that the Sharks lost, 73-81, in spite lead by as much as 15 in the first half.

“We just collapsed,” said Manalili. “There were a lot of key players who were in foul trouble who I had to sit down for extended periods.”

Manalili replaces former San Miguel Beerman Gilbert Castillo.

Moving forward, Manalili said that he would be implementing a more fast-paced kind of game for the young Sharks, the core of which is being manned by standouts from the Cesafi.

“I saw them during their first game and they were really just walking it up. So I wanted to speed the action up and utilize the young legs of our players,” he said.

As for the Jaguars, who Manalili will be leaving with a little over a month remaining before the start of the 2018 Cesafi season, he said he would be endorsing long-time USJ-R assistant Leode Garcia to be the team’s new head coach. Edito Salacot will be assisting the former Cebu Gems big man.