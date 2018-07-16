Crippled seacraft safely towed to Cebu City port

A Supercat fastcraft that got stalled in the sea off Cebu City was safely towed back to Pier I, said Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Tumulak, speaking over dyLA radio, said that the passengers and crew of St. Judiel Supercat were all safe.

Tumulak said the fastcraft left Cebu City for Tagbilaran City in Bohol at 1 p.m. today but upon reaching Lawis Ledge off Talisay City, it was battered by strong waves.

The ship captain decided to head back to the Cebu City port but the seacraft started having problem with its steering wheel, leaving the captain no choice but to turn off the vessel’s engine and sought help from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)–Cebu City station.

“Walay swerte nag pagbalik nila kay ang ilahang steering wheel nagkaproblema. Mao to naka decide ang kapitan nga pawngon nalang (It happened that as they were heding back, a problem developed in the steering wheel. That’s when the captain decided to turn off the seacraft’s engine),” said Tumulak.

With assistance from PCG-Cebu Station, the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO), a tugboat safely brought the vessel back to Pier 1.