Garma to install 80 police outposts in Cebu City

DON’T be surprised if in the coming days, you will see in the streets of Cebu City more of those elevated boxes with uniformed policemen in them.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) would be increasing police visibility by putting up at least 20 more outposts around the city, according to Senior Supt. Royina Garma, CCPO director.

Garma yesterday said she would be deploying up to 80 police personnel to man these outposts, with two shifts per day and two policemen per shift.

The move would also be in line with her earlier pronoucement that she would be transferring policemen from the offices to the field.

“It’s easier to prevent crimes than to solve crimes,” said Garma.

The outposts would be elevated boxes that would allow the policemen to easily view the surrounding areas and at the same let the people to also conveniently see the police.

“There is a psychological impact when people see the police more. They feel safer,” said Garma.

Furthermore, Garma said the police on duty would also be tasked to man the traffic during rush hours to address the city’s traffic problems, especially at N. Bacalso Ave. in Barangay Mambaling and other traffic jammed areas.

Garma said she would also be tapping the assistance of barangay officials in the fight against illegal drugs and other crimes in their communities.

Garma yesterday said that she has tasked the commanders of the different police stations in the city to begin coordinating with their respective barangay officials for a concerted anti-crime campaign.

Garma said she would also schedule a meeting with barangay captains in order discuss the various measures that they could implement alongside with the city’s police force.

“I want to hear their suggestions,” Garma said of her planned meeting with the city’s village officials.

After going around the city, Garma noted that the coastal villages of the city, such as Barangays Ermita, Pasil, Suba and Sawang Calero, would need to be watched as possible entry areas for illicit drugs coming from other parts of the country.

Aside from barangay officials, Garma said she would also schedule a meeting with church leaders to get their help in crime prevention campaigns, especially against illegal drugs.

“The church leaders have been a very big help in solving this problem, that is why I also want them to join in this activity,” Garma said. /Delta Dyrecka C. Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern WITH CORRESPONDENT BENJIE B. TALISIC