SK councilor tests positive for drug use
A Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilman in Danao City tested positive for drug use.
This was disclosed by Ivy Durano-Meca, chief of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO).
However, the anti-drug abuse office is yet to receive the results of the confirmatory test, which may be released next week.
Durano-Meca said that disciplinary actions may be imposed on the SK official by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.