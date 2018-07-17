SK councilor tests positive for drug use

A Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilman in Danao City tested positive for drug use.

This was disclosed by Ivy Durano-Meca, chief of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO).

However, the anti-drug abuse office is yet to receive the results of the confirmatory test, which may be released next week.

Durano-Meca said that disciplinary actions may be imposed on the SK official by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).