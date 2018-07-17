SK councilor tests positive for drug use

A male Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor tested positive for illegal drug use during a mandatory drug test conducted by the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) this month.

CPADAO Head Carmen Remedios Durano – Meca said 55 barangay and SK officials of Barangay Cambanay in Danao City were subjected to a mandatory drug test last July 5.

However, Durano-Meca added that they are waiting for the confirmatory test conducted in Manila before they will refer the youth official’s case to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The confirmatory test is expected to arrive within two to three week from the time the sample was taken.

The SK councilor, whose name is still withheld, is the first youth official to test positive for use of illegal drugs since the May 14 polls.

If the confirmatory test will still turn positive, the SK official needs to voluntarily submit himself to a rehabilitation program to avoid facing an administrative plaint, Meca said.

Meanwhile, a job order employee also tested positive for illegal drug use during a drug test last July 16.