Yawyan ArDigma’s Caniga, CCSC to offer free sports training program in Barangay Day-as

YAWYAN ArDigma Martial Arts Federation, Inc. CEO and founder Master Benigno “Ekin” R. Caniga, Jr. will conduct a sports training program in Barangay Day-as, Cebu City, in partnership with the Cebu City Sports Commission’s Grassroots Sports Training Program.

Caniga, a newly elected barangay councilor in Day-as, said this project will be one of his pioneering programs as the head of the Committee on Sports and of Peace and Order in the barangay.

“My program for sports is the ‘Barangay Grassroots Program: Iwas Droga sa Kabataan,’ which we plan to implement, hopefully, within this year,” said Caniga. “We’ve come up with this program because this time, it’s quite hard to encourage kids to join sports. That’s why we want to provide a free sports training, through the support of our council and CCSC so that we could encourage more kids to participate.”

Aside from martial arts and arnis, which are Caniga’s specialties, the program will also offer karate, boxing, badminton, volleyball, among others with the help of the trainers and coaches from CCSC.

“This is like an extension of my training program in martial arts at the Cebu City Sports Institute,” he said. “We have coordinated with the CCSS and they have given their support to this project. In fact, they will also extend and conduct their free grassroots sports training program in our barangay. They will send us their trainers or coaches to conduct training of different sports and will provide us some equipment as well.”

Caniga initially plans to conduct five sports training every Saturday of the month.

The project will not be limited to just the youth of barangay Day-as, but also to neighboring barangays. The free sports training program will also cater participants from Zapatera, Tejero, T. Padilla and Kamagayan.”

The free sports training program is open to kids aged 5 years old and above. Interested participants may visit the Day-as barangay hall or call (032) 256-3168.