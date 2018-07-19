Mabolo village chief denies offering P1M for ABC bid

Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid described as “false” reports that she offered at least P1-million to barangay captains in Cebu City to support her bid for the presidency of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC).

“Pamolitika ra na ilaha. Himo-himo ra na ilaha (That’s just politics. It’s just made up),” she said, adding that she has not yet made up her mind to run for the post.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he received information from barangay captains allied with him under the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) that vote buying has allegedly started among barangay captains daysbefore the ABC elections, which takes place on July 30.

“It’s not Franklyn Ong (Kasambagan Barangay Captain) who offered. But all signs are pointing to Mabatid,” Osmeña said.