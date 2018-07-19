CHR-7 probes deaths, police widen operations

ONE TIME BIG TIME

The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) began its investigation into the death of six people during a One Time Big Time (OTBT) operation conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) on Wednesday.

CHR-7 Regional Director Arvin Odron said teams were formed on Wednesday and are now conducting a probe on the field.

“We are deeply saddened by these turn of events as lives were again lost, when nobody, not even the government has the moral power to take lives,” said Odron in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Odron said the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement groups need to be reminded of their duty to always respect human rights and faithfully observe the rule of law during the conduct of their operations.

“In reality, they are the real protectors of human rights. Human rights are protected by laws, and our law enforcement officers are hired, paid, and trained to enforce these laws that protect human rights,” Odron said.

The six casualties were identified as Rodel Econas of Barangay Lagtang, Zebor Canciancio of Barangay Lawaan 2, Rene Fernandez of Barangay Tangke, Talisay City; Carl Niño Macachor of Barangay Tabok and Ranchie Castañeda of Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City; and Joseph Taoy of Carmen town.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 Regional Director, said in an earlier interview that the three fatalities in Talisay and the person killed in Carmen town all engaged the police operatives in a shootout; while the two fatalities from Mandaue City, resisted arrest.

Jillen Sumatra, Esconas’ common law wife, however, claimed that no shootout happened during the operation.

Sumatra said Escona was roused from his sleep by the police and was brought outside the house.

Talisay Police Chief, Supt. Marlu Conag, for his part, said that he was willing to provide assistance to the family of the three suspects who died during their operation.

“If they wanted to complain, or if they have doubts during our operation last Wednesday, we will assist and guide them to conduct further investigation,” said Conag as he called on the families of the dead suspects to file a formal complaint if they feel aggrieved.

Conag warned the public to stay away from illegal activities because Talisay police will not stop going after criminals, said Canag.

CHR’s Odron however urged law enforcers to know their standard operating procedures “by heart” so as not to violate the constitutional rights of the subjects of their operations.

“We have been reminding time and again in the law enforcement sector, particularly the PNP, to always respect the human rights of the individuals they are dealing with, for no less than their Revised PNP Operational Procedure manual requires them “to respect the human rights and dignity of the suspects during police operations.”

“Likewise, the PNP Guidebook on Rights-Based Policing (2013), enjoins that respect for human rights remains inviolable over the performance of police duties and functions,” Odron added.

Regular OTBT

In spite of the reported casualties, policemen in the region will continue to hold province-wide OTBT operations every month.

“The idea is to have this once or twice a month. It still depends. If you will see what we need here is the engagement of our police,” said Sinas, PRO-7 director.

Sinas explained that the police are not only conducting anti-drug operations; but also implementing search and arrest warrants which needs the help of other law enforcement and government agencies.

Sinas planned to conduct similar operations across Central Visayas in the future.

“This will later on engage in Bohol, Negros Oriental. We will engage in this type of operation. (In the meantime) we will focus here in Cebu island,” said Sinas.

Last Wednesday, six were killed while 74 persons, including a barangay councilor, were arrested in simultaneous anti-drug operations in Cebu province.

The police also served 22 search warrants and 30 warrants of arrest; and conducted 18 buy bust operations which resulted to the arrest of the suspects.

The PRO-7 also seized 721 grams of shabu worth P8.2 million and uprooted 8,500 fully grown marijuana plants worth an estimated P3.4 million.

Insult

At Capitol, the head of the Cebu Provincial Anti Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) planned to conduct drug tests on government officials, especially those in the barangay level following the arrest of Casino.

Barangay Councilor Junie Gungob during an anti-drug operation in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, last Wednesday.

Casili is the son of former Consolacion town Mayor Avelino Gungob.

“This is really a big insult to the members of the community. They have elected a leader in their barangay that is involved,” said CPADAO head Carmen Durano – Meca.

“This is no joke in regards to our campaign against illegal drugs and them being respected and elected leaders in their community,” she added. /with John Michael Aroa and Jessa Mae O. Sotto