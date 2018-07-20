BOPK can secure ABC seat, says Ong

Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong expressed confidence he is confident that Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) can secure the presidency seat of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City (ABC-Cebu City).

Ong emphasized that the majority of the barangay captains in Cebu City are members of BOPK.

In a phone interview with Cebu Daily News, Ong said he is not threatened that the opposition Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban will be supporting Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid as their bet.

“Why would I be threatened? We (all barangay captains) are all equals. I mean, all the barangay captains know who has the capability and leadership they expect from the next ABC president. They know who is qualified to lead ABC,” he added.

Ong was endorsed by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña as BOPK’s bet for the ABC-Cebu City Federation elections.

Mabatid, on the other hand, was endorsed by the Office of the President.

She was also endorsed by Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban after their former bet, outgoing ABC-Cebu City President Philip Zafra, decided to back out last July 12.

Mabatid, in a separate interview, said she has not yet come up with a final and official decision to run for the ABC elections.

“The filing is on July 23. And I haven’t decided yet. I will just announce soon,” she added.

The election is scheduled to take place on July 30.