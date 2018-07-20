The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) relaunches Botika ng Bayan (BNB) in the municipality of San Remigio.

The BNB in San Remigio is the first in the region and fifth in the country.

Dr. Melissa Guerero, pharmaceutical division chief of DOH, said that the BNB will provide free medicines to the constituents of San Remigio, who are sick with tuberculosis, leprosy and malaria.

The health department is also giving out maintenance medicines for diabetes and hypertension.