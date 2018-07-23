Mabatid wants police escorts after receiving ‘death threats’

The upcoming Association of Barangay Councils (ABC)-Cebu City elections took on another dramatic twist yesterday after Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid — one of those touted to challenge for the post — claimed that she has been receiving death threats.

The ABC polls is scheduled on July 30.

Mabatid said that the threats prompted her to request additional security from the Office of the President, whom she claimed, will be deploying at least 20 policemen for her security.

In an interview with reporters at yesterday’s general assembly of the ABC–Cebu City Federation at Bayfront Hotel, Mabatid said the threats, which she allegedly received shortly after she announced her intentions to run as ABC president, maybe ‘politically inclined.’

“I’m suffering, my barangay is suffering

because of this. Good thing that I’m strong enough to stand up for my constituents,” Mabatid told reporters.

“When you involve yourself with politics, especially that I am very controversial right now, yes, I’m receiving death threats right now and it’s not worth it,” she added.

Mabatid however did not reveal the names of those who reportedly threatened her.

She also said she has not yet decided whether or not to run for the ABC–Cebu City post against Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong.

“As I have said, I have not decided yet. Technically, I am ready. I have the numbers. I have the platforms. I know what to do when I become the ABC President but I’m also considering the safety of my family especially my kids,” Mabatid explained.

Mabatid’s candidacy is supported by Barug Team Rama-PDP Laban and the Office of the President while Ong was endorsed by the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

No request yet

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office told Cebu Daily News that they have not yet received any directives from the Palace to deploy policemen for Mabatid’s safety.

‘Vote-buying’

Mabatid also dismissed allegations that she orchestrated a ‘massive vote-buying’ to entice barangay captains in Cebu City to support her ABC candidacy.

She said that contrary to the vote-buying claims made by eight barangay captains last week, she said that what she did was only to offer ‘financial assistance’ to the city’s village chiefs.

“We support and help their constituents. I offer them health care to help their constituents and I’m offering health care mismo sa mga kapitan so that they will enjoy the privilege of hospitalization for free in private hospitals,” said Mabatid.

Ong confident

Meanwhile, Ong, the BOPK’s bet for ABC president, also shrugged off Mabatid’s claims that it was his camp who is buying votes.

Ong said he is confident of securing the ABC seat because majority of the barangay captains are his allies.

“Mag vote-buying ka nga majority ka (You’re going to buy votes when you’re the majority?) I mean, is that logical?” he said.

Wary Tomas

While he just shrugged off Mabatid’s claims of receiving death threats, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who leads BOPK, expressed concern over his intentions of securing the majority of the city council based on the latest developments.

“I am not confident because there’s a lot of money. But I’m hopeful. It’s not easy to turn down P1-million,” said Osmeña.

Whoever is elected ABC–Cebu City Federation president gets a seat in the highly divisive city council as an ex-officio member. /with Reporter Nestle L. Semilla