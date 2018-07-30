Admin bets win ABC posts

Barangay officials allied with the local ruling administration won over opposition bets in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu City and the province in elections for the presidency of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC).

Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong handily won over rival Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid to become the new president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Cebu City.

Ong secured 51 out of 53 votes cast with two absentions to land a seat in the Cebu City Council and give the Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK) a 9-8 majority.

Another ex-officio member of the council, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK)-Cebu City President Jessica Resch, is allied with BO-PK.

But Mabatid, who got zero votes, plans to protest the election results.

“I’m grateful to those who supported my bid and the BO-PK because what we went through in the past few days, it wasn’t easy,” Ong said.

Tisa Barangay Captain Philip Zafra relinquished the ABC post during the council’s regular session last Tuesday, Jan. 24.

In Mandaue City, it was a close fight between Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad who was reelected ABC President with 14 out of 27 votes cast while his opponent, Banilad Barangay Captain Greg Yap, got 13 votes.

In Lapu-Lapu City, Bankal Barangay Captain Eduardo Cuizon ran unopposed and was proclaimed ABC President.

During the ABC elections in Cebu City, 30 barangay captains allied with Barug Team Rama walked out to protest the presence of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in the election venue at a local hotel.

Mabatid’s camp claimed that Osmeña was inside the venue during the closed-door segment of the elections.

As proof, they showed reporters a video where the mayor was seen standing by the doorway.

“They (barangay captains) are being manipulated to choose the candidate they endorse, and they are being manipulated by Mayor Tommy Osmeña. I pity the captains who wanted to vote for me but cannot do so,” Mabatid said.

Marchel Sarno, Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Cebu City North District Officer, said the elections proceeded despite the walkout.

“There was nothing in writing to postpone it. At the time of the roll call, attendance (of all 80 barangay captains) reached over 50 percent. I wasn’t really paying attention but as far as I know, he (Osmeña) wasn’t there anymore when the voting started,” he said.

Barangay captains allied with BO-PK swept yesterday’s ABC-Cebu City Federation elections.

Sought for comments, Ong said he welcomes Mabatid’s plans to protest the results of the elections.

Osmeña dismissed the opposition’s actions as “nothing but drama.”

“They know they’re going to lose. They know it from the first minute so hilak na lang sila (they just cried),” Osmeña said.

In the province, Celestino “Tining” Martinez III retained his post as ABC Cebu Federation president by winning 49 out of 50 votes cast by barangay captains in the towns and cities of the province.

Martinez is the barangay captain of Barangay Cayang, Bogo City.

His rival Barangay Captain Mark Anthony Luche of Daanbantayan failed to make it to the ABC election held in the Capitol’s social hall.

Martinez served as Bogo City mayor from 1998 to 2007 and was first elected as barangay captain of Barangay Cayang in 2013.

He said he will continue his projects including a proposal to build provincial dormitories for those who live in remote areas and have businesses in Metro Cebu.