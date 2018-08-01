Cadungog in drug watchlist, says Sinas

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, announced that Former Tejero Barangay Captain and now councilman Jessielou Cadungog is named in their drug watchlist.

Sinas said they also received reports that the councilman is in possession of several firearms.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they are conducting an investigation to determine whether or not to file charges of physical injuries and obstruction of justice against Councilor Dave Tumulak.