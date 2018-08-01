Three teams near crown

THE 1985 Legends, the 1999ers and the 2011 Elevens all took a huge step towards claiming the championship in their respective divisions as they emerged victorious in their finals openers in the USC NABC Summer League 3 last Sunday at the USC North Campus gym.

The Legends bested the 1988 Barakos, 71-61, behind the reliable scoring of Bing Pua and ex-pro, Lou Regidor, who had 21 and 18 points, respectively.

Dindo Sauza and Edmund Odulio carried the fight for the Barakos with a combined 47 markers but it wasn’t enough to get the job done.

In Division 2, the 1999ers throttled the 1997 Ronins, 78-58, to take a 1-0 series lead. Fritz Villamor led 1999’s assault with 27 points while Mike Alcarde was equally as lethal with 26 to his name. Big man Joseph Bragat added 16 to help down 1997 whose top guns fired blanks all game long.

Then in the Division 3 finals, 2011 is a win away from dethroning the 2008 Flyboys with their 82-77 victory. Crafty guard Dave Guardiario was 2011’s most adept weapon as he collected 20 points while Anthony Romaguerra and Prince Malana backed him up with 17 and 16, respectively.

The Flyboys got 19 from NJ Otida and 18 from Nino Tiu.