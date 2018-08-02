Davide to police: ‘Solve Cebu killings’

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III is asking the police to step up their investigation on unresolved killings in Cebu.

He said that the killings have become a daily occurrence in the province.

“The police really need to step up and paspasan nila kining investigation. We need concrete results gyod,” Davide said.

Meanwhile, Cebu Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said the spate of killing could have an impact on Cebu tourism.