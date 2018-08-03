Brownlee leads Ginebra to 30-point rout of San Miguel

Justin Brownlee raised his Best Import award then, showed why there was no question about it.

Brownlee was unstoppable again and Barangay Ginebra took its turn to rip San Miguel Beer to shreds, 130-100 , and even the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at 2-2 on Friday night at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 30-year-old Brownlee had his fingerprints all over the game, dazzling with 37 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks with zero turnovers.

The Kings redeemed themselves after losing Games 2 and 3 by an average of 31.5 points, including a 38-point loss on Wednesday night.