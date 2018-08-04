Confident  ‘Mighty Moira’  wins anew

Cebuana Moira Frances Erediano defended her 13-14 years old girls title in the Alaska Ironkids Saturday morning at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa.

The 13-year old Erediano of Lapu-Lapu City and representing the Organique Triathlon team finished the race in 41 minutes and 12.7 seconds, besting fellow Cebuana Nicole Del Rosario of Team TLTG/Go For Gold, who finished in 42:01. Del Rosario’s teammate Jeanna Mariel Cañete settled for third with a time of 43:11.

“I expected to win because I really trained hard for the Ironkids,” said Erediano, whose moniker in the Organique team is “Mighty Moira.”

Erediano, who also won the 13-14 title in the Ironkids Davao last March, trailed after the 400-meter swim and 9-kilometer bike legs but went strong in the 3-kilometer run to emerge victorious.

“I was able to catch up a little in the bike leg. Then in the run, I was able to leave them all,” Erediano said.

According to Erediano, her next big race will be the Batang Pinoy Nationals in Baguio in September.