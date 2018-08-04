Cebu grad tops Radtech licensure exam

A Cebu graduate landed in the top 10 of the July 2018 Radtech licensure examination.

Sienna Lee Osorno, a graduate of the Cebu Doctors University, placed eighth with a mark of 88.80 percent.

Osorno is the only Cebuano who landed in the top 10.

Jomar De Guzman of The Good Samaritan Colleges-Cabanatuan City gained the topmost spot with 91 percent rating, followed by Mark Alipio of Davao Doctors’ College and Angelo Ramos of Liceo de Cagayan at the second spot with 90.40 percent.

A total of 2,056 out of 4,356 examinees passed the Radtech exam.

The licensure examinations were conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission testing sites in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi and Tuguegarao on July 29 and 30, 2018.###