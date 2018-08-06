Cesafi clarifies: It’s 12-U, not elementary division

THE Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) clarified its earlier release that it is adding an elementary division for three sports in its 18th season.

Cesafi commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy emphasized that it is a 12 Under division, not an elementary division that they are planning to add for basketball, football and chess this season, a first in the 18-year history of the league.

The 12 Under division in basketball has been approved by the Cesafi Board already while the 12 Under football and chess will still have to be approved by the Board this coming board meeting.

Some Grade 7 students, who are already part of the high school level, may still qualify for the new division and calling it an elementary division might cause confusion among the members.

This season, the Cesafi board has approved a 12 Under division of basketball, which will have the Sisters of Mary School – Boystown as a guest team. It will also be the first time that Cesafi will have a guest team in its league.

A 12 Under division in football is also a welcome development for Cebu football, which only has the Aboitiz Cup and the Cebu City Olympics as its only 11-a-side competition every year. Though there are numerous festivals held in most weekends every year, these use the seven-a-side format played in 15-minute games.