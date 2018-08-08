DAR chief distributes land titles in Cebu

OVER 130 hectares of farmlands were distributed to 137 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in a ceremony led by Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones in Cebu on June 27, 2018.

The distributed certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) covered some farmlands in the towns of Daanbantayan, Medellin and Tabogon in northern Cebu, and Minglanilla in southern Cebu.

In his message, Castriciones urged the ARBs to cherish the day they received their respective CLOAs that signify their freedom from the bondage of tenancy.

The secretary said: “Ito ang araw na dapat tayo’y maging masaya sapagkat finally matatanggap ng ating mga farmer beneficiaries ang kanilang Certificates of Land Ownership Award na kanilang matagal nang hinihintay at yan ay magpapatunay na sila na ngayon ay talagang tunay na mga Pilipino na tunay na pagmamay-ari, sila ay biniyayaan ng ating Panginoong Dios, sa pamamagitan ng ating pamahalaan, ni President Rodrigo Roa Duterte at mga lingkod na magsasaka, ang mga kawani ng DAR sa tulong ng ating mga partners, mga LGUs, upang finally ang mga magsasaka ay makakatanggap ng kanilang lupa.”

He also assured the farmers of the continued government support and assistance to ensure agricultural productivity.