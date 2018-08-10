12K Central Visayas drivers qualify for fuel subsidy
Outgoing LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said he already submitted to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) a list of 12,000 beneficiaries who qualified of the government’s fuel subsidy program.
LTFRB-7 is only waiting for the distribution of cash cards in the four provinces in the region.
The fuel subsidy is the government’s aid to the transport sector, amid the soaring fuel prices due to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.
