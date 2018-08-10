Teen drowns while swimming in river in Cebu City

A 16-year-old grade six pupil drowned in a river in Barangay Toong, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 8.

The fatality was identified as Marvin (name withheld) from Sitio Badiang in the same barangay.

Decilyn (name withheld), the sister of the victim, told Cebu Daily News that his brother cut their classes to go swimming with his classmates.

When the students decided to go home, they noticed that Marvin is missing.

Authorities found the body of Marvin after a seven-hour search.