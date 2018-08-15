RSPO will now handle Cadungog ambush cases

THE Regional State Prosecutor’s Office (RSPO), the new legal institution tasked to handle the complaints related to the ambush of Tejero Barangay Councilor Jessielou Cadungog is confident of

coming up with a speedy resolution to the cases.

The RSPO will now tackle the Cadungog cases after the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday inhibited from handling them allegedly due to threats and intimidation.

The camp of Cadungog and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7), through their respective legal counsels, said they have full faith and trust in the RSPO.

Lawyer Renato Galeon, legal counsel of Cadungog, told Cebu Daily News over the phone that their wish is for the RSPO not to inhibit from conducting the preliminary investigation so that the cases can move forward.

“We’re hoping so to put an end to the misery of Mr. Cadungog who is right now, under the custody of the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation-7),” said Galeon.

CIDG-7, through lawyer Inocencio dela Cerna is also expecting swift justice.

“The CIDG expects full justice of all the complaints, accusations, and counter-accusations so that it can render a justified resolution on the matter,” dela Cerna said in a separate phone interview.

On Tuesday, members of the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office decided to let all their prosecutors inhibit from handling the cases filed in connection with Cadungog’s alleged ambush, which resulted to the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba on July 30.

Cases

Calumba was initially tagged as the suspect tasked to kill Cadungog. But the police later on debunked these claims, and turned the tables on Cadungog and his bodyguard, William Macaslang Jr.

The incident resulted to the filing of at least four cases before the city prosecutor’s office starting on August 1. It included complaints of physical injuries, grave threats, and grave coercion that the CIDG-7 filed against Councilor Dave Tumulak.

The other cases include homicide which NBI-7 filed against Macaslang; murder and frustrated murder the CIDG-7 filed against Macaslang and Cadungog; and attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms which Cadungog’s camp filed against Calumba’s driver identified as Michael Banua.

Confident

Meanwhile, Regional State Prosecutor Fernando Gubalane said that he is confident their prosecutors will not be threatened and inhibit from handling the cases.

“We’re confident we can reach a resolution. Three prosecutors are assigned to look into them, but I will not divulge their identities and names for security reasons,” said Gubalane.

He added though that their office has only received three cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Gubalane said they have yet to receive the complaints filed against Tumulak.

Threatened?

On the other hand, Dela Cerna said they are encouraging the city prosecutor who reportedly received death threats to file a formal complaint so the police can look into the matter.

“The CIDG will validate that incident, with the cooperation of the people involved. It will be investigated upon. We are not saying as if there are no threats, the CIDG said let the particular prosecutor, whoever it is to file a formal complaint,” Dela Cerna added.

This developed after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said in a press conference yesterday that it was no other than City Prosecutor Liceria Lofranco-Rabillas who was threatened with harm if she would not inhibit from conducting the preliminary investigation.

“I heard that the chief city fiscal was threatened. I don’t know why she was crying and crying. But we’re trying to find out why,” said Osmeña.

CDN tried to contact Rabillas for her comments but our calls and text messages were left unanswered. /with Rosalie O. Abatayo and USR-J Intern Delta Letigio