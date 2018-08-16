Regular holiday pay to apply on Eid’l Adha holiday

The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) is reminding employers to make sure that they adjust the daily pay of their employees reporting on August 21 which has two holidays.

Those who will be reporting for work on August 21 will be getting 260 percent of their daily rate.

Luchel Taniza, DOLE-7 information officer, said Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has already issued an advisory regarding the rate on Thursday.

“We are urging employers to observe the rules of pay on this day. They also have to take into consideration the new minimum wage rate in Central Visayas which took effect last August 3. They have to abide by computation rules,” she said in a phone interview.

She added that their office has been receiving inquiries regarding the computation.

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared August 21, Tuesday, as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha of the Feast of Sacrifice upon the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

August 21 also marks Ninoy Aquino Day, a special non-working holiday.

As such, Taniza explained that employees are entitled to 200 percent of their daily rate for the regular holiday pay. Another 60 percent is added for the special non-working holiday pay (this represents 30 percent of the 200 percent pay).