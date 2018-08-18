LTO-7 asks Capitol to provide lot for impounded vehicles
The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has requested the Capitol to provide them with a lot for impounded vehicles.
LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said they need an additional space for impounded vehicles.
In his request, Caindec said it’s up to Gov. Hilario Davide III to choose which lot to spare for the LTO-7.
