Omega Gym boxers post victories in undercard bouts

Pugilists of the Omega Boxing Gym have so far been successful in the undercard of the “Double Rumble in Mandaue” which was ongoing as of presstime at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Carlo Bacaro scored a first round technical knockout versus Matthew Fondales of RWS Boxing Gym in the curtain opener of the event that has Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, also of the Omega Boxing Gym, facing Jerry Tomogdan in the main draw.

Bacaro targeted Fondales’ body thus resulting to the early stoppage at the 2:07 mark of the opening round in their four rounder junior lightweight duel.

Marjon Piencenaves, for his part, won by unanimous decision versus Jeffrey Stella of Team Joeric Boxing after six rounds in their bantamweight division showdown.

Ponciano Rimandiman, on the other hand, won via a seventh round technical decision versus Adrian Lerasan in their flyweight bout.

Lerasan had refused to fight before the eighth round started due to a deep cut in his right eyebrow.

In the main draw late in the night yesterday, Bacaro would face Tomogdan for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Silver light flyweight title.

Araneta has yet to lose after 15 bouts, 13 of which by knockout.

Tomogdan, on the other hand, holds a record of 25 wins, nine losses and four draws.