Construction contractor killed in Lapu-Lapu City

A former barangay election candidate and construction contractor was shot dead in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu at past 5 p.m on Saturday (August 18).

The victim was identified as Artemio Ycong, 52, a resident of Barangay Pusok of the same city. He sustained gunshot wounds on his body which caused his immediate death.

PO2 Robert Anthony Piencenaves of the city police homicide section said that the victim was buying food at a satellite market when one of the three unidentified men riding on board a motorcycle fired shots at him several times.

The other back rider took the gold necklace and bracelet of the victim.

Police are now looking at personal grudge and robbery as motives in the killing of Ycong.