SHS-Ateneo recovers to squeak past USC
THE SHS-Ateneo de Cebu came back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth canto and bested the University of San Carlos (USC) in overtime, 39-35, in the SBP class of the 33rd SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament sponsored by Milo last weekend at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.
Ateneo de Cebu trailed, 18-29, heading to the fourth but tightened its defense and held USC to a single point during that stretch. Its offense also got a combined 10 fourth period points from Erik Jabalon and Froilan Maglasang while Gestur Canonigo split his charities to send the game to overtime after tying the game at 30-all.
In the extra session, it was all Ateneo de Cebu with Maglasang scoring four of his 10 points in overtime. Ateneo de Cebu now totes a 2-0 win-loss card while USC is at 0-1.
In the other SBP match, the University of the Visayas (UV) evened its record at 1-1 with a 34-16 win over Don Bosco.
In the Passerelle division, UV clobbered SMS Boystown, 49-33, behind the solid numbers of Christian Alilin and Brian Toring who had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Don Bosco beat Abellana National School, 31-13, while Southwestern University-Phinma bested USC, 53-43.
