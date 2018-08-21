Duterte assures town chiefs: I will support and defend you if …

President Rodrigo Duterte assured local chief executives, who would face complaints at the office of the Ombudsman, for enforcing the law against all issues, that he would have his support.

“I urge you to enforce the law against all issues, against corruption. But if … pasakaan mo ug kaso like the police, I will support and defend you,” said Mr. Duterte during the Visayan Island Cluster Conference of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines at Radisson Blu Hotel on Tuesday.

Duterte, who spoke during the conference, warned public officials not to get involved and be associated with rebels such as the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“Do not associate yourself with the CPP… At the end of the day, you will lose everything — lose the power over the police,” Mr. Duterte said.