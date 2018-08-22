Talisay City Jail suspends visitation rights of inmates

THE Talisay City Jail has suspended the visitation privileges of its inmates while authorities investigate the result of the greyhound operation conducted on Tuesday (Aug. 21) at the facility’s male dormitory.

During the operation, personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) confiscated one medium pack and 18 small packs of suspected shabu as well as cell phones.

“During the operation, we discovered some illegal drugs placed inside the match box at the ceiling of cottage B as well as a cellular phone,” said jail warden Chief Inspector Mary Jane Inopia.

“We don’t have an idea how they do it. I think it is about time to level up our security measures,” she added.

And one of them is the installation of more or less 20 closed circuit television or CCTV cameras in different parts of the penal facility for extra security.

Some 814 prisoners are housed in the 100-capacity city jail. At least 80% of them are facing drug-related cases.

Inopia said that they were also advised by their superiors from the regional office to be more careful especially after last month’s ambush which claimed the lives of three inmates who were on their way to attend a court hearing.

On the issue of congestion, Inopia said that a new building is being constructed to address the problem.

She also revealed that the Talisay City Jail has at least 50 jail guards securing and monitoring not only the inmates but also the people going in and out of the facility.

The jail warden likewise informed that they are receiving around 10-25 prisoners a day with only one prisoner being released or transferred.

This is the reason why the facility is very congested resulting to different illnesses such as tuberculosis and skin diseases.

Inopia revealed that last Febuary, an inmate died due to tuberculosis.

Inopia however, assured, that the physical and mental health of their inmates are given full attention.