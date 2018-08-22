Tomas: Gullas not doing enough to solve Talisay’s drug woe

Gullas: Tomas should look at his own city first

IF illegal drugs thrive in Talisay City, then why not blame its mayor?

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Wednesday criticized Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas for apparently not doing enough to address the drug problem in his locality.

“Talisay City is worse (than Cebu City), and Gullas is a lousy mayor,” said Osmeña in his regular press conference on Wednesday.

“He protects troublemakers like the son of (former mayor and incumbent Talisay City Councilor) Socrates Fernandez. He cannot escape responsibility,” he added.

Osmeña was referring to Fernandez’s adopted son Joavan who had been detained at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

In 2016, Joavan was convicted by the court for illegal possession of a hand grenade and was meted the penalty of reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years in prison.

He was also convicted for mauling and detaining two vulcanizing shop workers in 2008 and was sentenced to another 36 years in prison.

In his own press conference, Gullas advised Osmeña to clean his own city first before criticizing his neighbor.

“Usa ta molabay og lapok sa atong silingan, ato unang huna-hunaon kon limpyo ba ta. Sayon kaayo pag-ataki sa atong isigkataw. Pero mas maayo nga tan-awon una nato ang kaugalingon,” he said. (Before we throw mud at our neighbor, let us first check if we ourselves are clean. It’s easy to attack our neighbor. But it’s better if we first look at ourselves).

“Ako, wa gyud ko manghilabot (I never interfere). I just do what I need to do. He (Osmeña) can do all he wishes to do. I’ll do the best for Talisay and serve it in the same manner I served it for the first time,” he added.

Gullas said his reputation as a public servant remains intact and he will do everything to maintain it.

“I’m never known to be a drug protector and I intend to stay that way,” he said.